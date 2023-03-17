Much Cooler Weekend Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT
SYNOPSIS – Showers and thunderstorms Friday evening will end, leading to partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday with a few stray showers possible. Extra sunshine returns Sunday, but we’ll be chilly, with possible record cold Monday morning in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

TONIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy with lingering showers overnight. Low near 45°.  Winds N at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly to mostly cloudy, a few stray showers possible. High near 56°. Winds N at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 38°.  Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 56° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 61° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 66° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 76° 5%

THU: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 83° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms at night.  Low: 62° High: 85° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

