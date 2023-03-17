Much Cooler Weekend Ahead
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Showers and thunderstorms Friday evening will end, leading to partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday with a few stray showers possible. Extra sunshine returns Sunday, but we’ll be chilly, with possible record cold Monday morning in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
TONIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy with lingering showers overnight. Low near 45°. Winds N at 10-15 mph.
TOMORROW – Partly to mostly cloudy, a few stray showers possible. High near 56°. Winds N at 10-15 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 38°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED
SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 56° 5%
MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 61° 5%
TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 66° 5%
WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 76° 5%
THU: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 83° 5%
FRI: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms at night. Low: 62° High: 85° 40%
COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.
