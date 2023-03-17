Much Cooler Weekend Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Showers and thunderstorms Friday evening will end, leading to partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday with a few stray showers possible. Extra sunshine returns Sunday, but we’ll be chilly, with possible record cold Monday morning in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

TONIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy with lingering showers overnight. Low near 45°. Winds N at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly to mostly cloudy, a few stray showers possible. High near 56°. Winds N at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 38°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 56° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 61° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 66° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 76° 5%

THU: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 83° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms at night. Low: 62° High: 85° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.