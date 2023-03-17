Mock accident kills teen, injures others

By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mock traffic accidents that killed one teen and injured others proved effective for a group of high school students on Thursday.

“It really brings out what can happen,” observed Ashford High senior Madison Bledsoe.

Prom Promise is a 334 Prevention Project initiative that raises awareness of heightened dangers during the euphoric final weeks of classes.

First responders created fictional traffic accidents to impress that one wrong choice can ruin lives.

“What you don’t see in the moments when you make those decisions is all the people it really affects,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens told the students.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Safety, drivers 16 to 19 are twice as likely to crash as those aged 20 to 24.

“It’s not good, never turns out good,” said Ashford senior Daniel Whitten, who aspires to an emergency services career of bad choices.

334 Prevention Project Executive Director Dana Bonney told News 4 Prom Promise is worth the effort if one life is saved.

Ry Andrews, a Cottonwood senior, agreed as he vowed to take the Promise.

“Don’t be stupid about the choices you make,” he said.

