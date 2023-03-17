Midland City man arrested for producing child porn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Midland City man faces child pornography charges following his arrest on Thursday.

Dothan police accuse 20-year-old Di’Onandre Culver with three counts of pornography production.

Investigators won’t discuss specifics of the charges because of case sensitivity and age of the alleged victim.

Additional charges are possible.

