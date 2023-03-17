Mia’s Italian Restaurant in Dothan closing

Owner Kecia Carmichael Davis says that Mia’s Italian Restaurant's last day open would be...
Owner Kecia Carmichael Davis says that Mia’s Italian Restaurant's last day open would be Sunday, March 19.(Tripadvisor)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mia’s Italian Restaurant in Dothan is closing its doors, according to the owner.

Kecia Carmichael Davis revealed the news on Facebook on March 13, saying “It has been my pleasure of serving all my customers and friends over the last 24 years.”

Davis said Mia’s last day open would be Sunday, March 19.

In a post made Wednesday, March 15, Davis also said the restaurant would be closed on Saturday to restock the kitchen in preparation for Sunday.

