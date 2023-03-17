McCraney hearing addresses pretrial motions

Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dale County judge mulling pretrial motions in a highly publicized capital murder case set one additional hearing before the trial begins next month.

Ozark police claimed Coley McCraney killed 17-year-old Dothan students J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett when, in 2019, they linked him to their shootings that occurred 20 years earlier.

In Thursday’s court hearing, McCraney’s attorneys argued several motions routine in potential death penalty cases.

Circuit Judge William Filmore set one final pretrial on April 13, four days before jury selection begins.

