McCraney hearing addresses pretrial motions

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dale County judge mulling pretrial motions in a highly publicized capital murder case set one additional hearing before the trial begins next month.

Ozark police claimed Coley McCraney killed 17-year-old Dothan students J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett when, in 2019, they linked him to their shootings that occurred 20 years earlier.

In Thursday’s court hearing, McCraney’s attorneys argued several motions routine in potential death penalty cases.

Circuit Judge William Filmore set one final pretrial on April 13, four days before jury selection begins.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.