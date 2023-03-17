Legendary sports commentator Phil Paramore dies

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Phil Paramore, a sports commentator who excelled across multiple media platforms, died Thursday. He was 62.

His peers considered Phil among the most talented whose loyal audience stuck with him for decades. .

A longtime Dothan Eagle writer whose columns were must-reads, he expanded into the radio industry with listener interactive programs on WESP and later on WOOF-AM and an associated FM station where he spent more than 20 years.

In the 1990′s he was a WDHN sports anchor, but Phil admitted he did not like working late afternoons and nights and insisted on his golf time.

He enjoyed hosting the Troy Football weekly review show that aired on several television stations.

Phii was an Airton High School and Auburn University graduate.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

The Dothan Eagle first reported this story.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.