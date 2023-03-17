Lawmakers pass and Gov. Ivey signs final ARPA allocations

By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers passed, and Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill allocating the final round of federal pandemic relief funds. The rest of the American Rescue Plan Act funding will go to health care services, water and sewer infrastructure, and broadband access.

However, lawmakers’ concerns stem from how counties can put the money into action.

“Our small towns, they cannot afford that,” said Senator Rodger Smitherman, D-Jefferson County.

Smitherman’s last-minute amendment would help small counties apply for ARPA funds from state agencies. Any agency administering funds can’t deny a timely application with technical errors.

“Gives them some advice to help them so that they won’t lose the opportunity to get the grant,” said Smitherman.

The other amendment will require local municipalities to match at least 35% of ARPA funds for storm drain infrastructure.

“We got to do something to give the proper instruction. So these areas that have been in a hopeless situation, all these years, as much information as we could give them to tell them where their options are if they don’t have matching dollars,” said Rep. Mary Moore, D-Jefferson County.

The bill passed with both amendments in the Senate and the House. With the confirmation that the money will be spent equitably.

“I feel good about that because we’ve got transparency and a way to look at it and see what’s going on,” said Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter.

“We worked diligently to make sure this was a bipartisan effort. There are elements all across Alabama. No matter where you are, they’re going to be benefits for these ARPA funds,” said Senate Pro Tempore Greg Reed.

That money will now go to state agencies and be available through various application processes.

The regular legislative session will resume next Tuesday.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Kriser is charged with 29 counts of mortgage fraud, while Shelley Brown is charged with 57...
Sheriff details charges Dothan home builder faces
42-year-old Leon Aubrey Jones Jr. (pictured) is charged with two counts of Criminally Negligent...
Arrest made in deadly Dothan car fire
Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder among two charged in alleged fraud scheme
Dothan Police Major Will Glover during a News 4 interview on March 15, 2023.
Cold case murder haunts this officer, but he has a suspect
Baby feet generic
Dale County mom gives birth during 911 call

Latest News

Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
McCraney hearing addresses pretrial motions
A high school student plays the traffic fatality role in a presentation aimed at reducing teen...
Mock accident kills teen, injures others
More than 3000 people expected to visit Ashford this weekend for Spring Fling.
Ashford’s 6th annual Spring Fling takes place Saturday
Though it may not feel like it temperature-wise, the Wiregrass is getting into the Spring spirit.
6th annual Ashford Spring Fling this Saturday