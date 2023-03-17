Izell Reese Football Camp to provide opportunity for many HS athletes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rip Hewes Stadium becomes the land of opportunity this weekend.

More than 1200 high school football players from across the nation are expected to take part in the Izell Reese Football Camp this weekend.

This camp allows for many student athletes to get eyes on their tape and for those with many offers to face top-tier talent.

Dothan is one of eight cities hosting the camp this weekend, against the likes of cities such as Miami and San Francisco.

“Dothan is right up there with the rest of the events, and so that is good to see given where we are located in the south,” said Izell Reese, Dothan native and former NFL defensive back. “We felt like this would be a great location, plus this is home, so this is exciting to know these kids are going to be participating on the field that I participated on growing up and fell in love with the game of football.”

The first day of camp, Saturday, March 18, will be the combine day, where athletes will get their measurable numbers. Athletes will do a 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jump and other drills similar to the NFL combine.

About 200 standouts from Saturday’s combine will be welcomed back for day two of Reese’s Football Camp for extra exposure and more hands on drills.

After the camp is over, film from the workouts will be sent to college coaches across the nation.

The camp is free to attend and walk-ons are accepted for Saturday’s camp.

The camp is also looking for volunteers. Reese says if you are interested in volunteering, walk up to Rip Hewes Stadium anytime after 7 a.m.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.