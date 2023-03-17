High school students compete in Scholars’ Bowl at Wallace Community College Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - High school students from across the Wiregrass got the chance to show off what they have learned during the Wallace Community College Scholars’ Bowl.

7 schools were represented by the best of the best, testing their knowledge on a variety of subjects like math and history.

Awards were given to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams. Ultimately, Providence Christian School took home top honors.

“Communication on bonus questions was really good today,” said CJ Sullivan who is part of Providence Christian School’s Academic Team. “We deferred a lot, and when you defer you have to trust your teammate to actually know the answer, and we did mess up a couple times, but for the most part. It was good team communication, good teamwork.”

The highest scoring student also received an additional award.

The schools who participated in this year’s event were Dothan High School, Houston County High School, Ashford High School, Providence Christian School, Northside Methodist, Abbeville Christian Academy, and Geneva County High School.

