Friday storms cause power outages in Dothan

According to Dothan Utilities, the main outage area is centered in downtown Dothan. 739...
According to Dothan Utilities, the main outage area is centered in downtown Dothan. 739 customers are without power as of 6:25 p.m., according to the map.(Dothan Utilities)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A strong line of storms passing through the Wiregrass area has resulted in power outages in Dothan.

According to Dothan Utilities, the main outage area is centered in downtown Dothan.

The outage map currently lists 739 customers without power as of 6:25 p.m.

We are working on getting additional details of storm-related incidents in the Wiregrass area. If you know of any, email us at news@wtvy.com.

You can also submit weather photos below.

SEE MORE: 4Warn Weather Day issued for March 17

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Leon Aubrey Jones Jr. (pictured) is charged with two counts of Criminally Negligent...
Arrest made in deadly Dothan car fire
Dothan Police Major Will Glover during a News 4 interview on March 15, 2023.
Cold case murder haunts this officer, but he has a suspect
Phil Paramore photo.
Legendary sports commentator Phil Paramore dies
Owner Kecia Carmichael Davis says that Mia’s Italian Restaurant's last day open would be...
Mia’s Italian Restaurant in Dothan closing
We want you to be involved in who emerges victorious, so fill out the bracket and make your...
News4 Presents: Restaurant Rumble 2023

Latest News

High school students compete in scholars' bowl at Wallace
High school students compete in Scholars’ Bowl at Wallace Community College Dothan
The officers performed emergency aid to the victim, who was later transported to a local hospital
Officers praised for efforts to save victim from vehicle in pond
NFL veteran and Dothan native Izell Reese to hold football camp at Rip Hewes Stadium this...
Izell Reese Football Camp to provide opportunity for many HS athletes
Izell Reese Football Camp in Dothan this weekend
Izell Reese Football Camp in Dothan this weekend