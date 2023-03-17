Friday storms cause power outages in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A strong line of storms passing through the Wiregrass area has resulted in power outages in Dothan.

According to Dothan Utilities, the main outage area is centered in downtown Dothan.

The outage map currently lists 739 customers without power as of 6:25 p.m.

We are working on getting additional details of storm-related incidents in the Wiregrass area.

You can also submit weather photos below.

