Coffee County seeking assistance in missing person case

Mack Snyder, 47, was last seen March 16, 2023
Mack Snyder, 47, was last seen March 16, 2023(ALEA)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing person.

Mack A Snyder, 47, was last seen on March 16, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. wearing gray shorts and a white T-shirt. His last known location was in the area of County Road 209 in Jack, AL.

According to ALEA, Snyder may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Mack A Snyder, please contact the Coffee Co SO at (334) 894-5535 or call 911

