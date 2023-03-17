Coffee County seeking assistance in missing person case

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing person.

Mack A Snyder, 47, was last seen on March 16, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. wearing gray shorts and a white T-shirt. His last known location was in the area of County Road 209 in Jack, AL.

According to ALEA, Snyder may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Mack A Snyder, please contact the Coffee Co SO at (334) 894-5535 or call 911

