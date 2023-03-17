Car strikes Huntsville hair salon for 2nd time in less than a year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A car drove into a building in south Huntsville on Friday for the second time in less than a year.

On Friday morning, the Huntsville Police Department responded to reports of a car through a building at Bramlett’s Hair Images on Charlotte Drive.

The business continued operating while police investigated the scene. No injuries were sustained in the crash. No charges are expected and the incident is classified as an accident.

WAFF Reporter Megan Plotka saw some customers still in salon chairs shortly after the crash.

“Well, you can’t leave in the middle of a perm,” one customer said as she continued her salon visit after the car went through the building.

A car just accidentally drove through a south Huntsville salon! Thankfully, no one was injured and they are continuing services as normal. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/5Fh6pEaXqu — Megan Plotka WAFF 48 (@MeganPlotka) March 17, 2023

In June 2022, HPD officers responded to the same business on Charlotte Drive after reports of an apparent accidental collision with the building. See our previous coverage in the below video:

