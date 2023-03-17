Car strikes Huntsville hair salon for 2nd time in less than a year

Car drives through a building in south Huntsville
Car drives through a building in south Huntsville(WAFF)
By Wade Smith and Megan Plotka
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A car drove into a building in south Huntsville on Friday for the second time in less than a year.

On Friday morning, the Huntsville Police Department responded to reports of a car through a building at Bramlett’s Hair Images on Charlotte Drive.

The business continued operating while police investigated the scene. No injuries were sustained in the crash. No charges are expected and the incident is classified as an accident.

WAFF Reporter Megan Plotka saw some customers still in salon chairs shortly after the crash.

“Well, you can’t leave in the middle of a perm,” one customer said as she continued her salon visit after the car went through the building.

In June 2022, HPD officers responded to the same business on Charlotte Drive after reports of an apparent accidental collision with the building. See our previous coverage in the below video:

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Leon Aubrey Jones Jr. (pictured) is charged with two counts of Criminally Negligent...
Arrest made in deadly Dothan car fire
Dothan Police Major Will Glover during a News 4 interview on March 15, 2023.
Cold case murder haunts this officer, but he has a suspect
Phil Paramore photo.
Legendary sports commentator Phil Paramore dies
Owner Kecia Carmichael Davis says that Mia’s Italian Restaurant's last day open would be...
Mia’s Italian Restaurant in Dothan closing
We want you to be involved in who emerges victorious, so fill out the bracket and make your...
News4 Presents: Restaurant Rumble 2023

Latest News

Owner Kecia Carmichael Davis says that Mia’s Italian Restaurant's last day open would be...
Mia’s Italian Restaurant in Dothan closing
High school students compete in scholars' bowl at Wallace
High school students compete in Scholars’ Bowl at Wallace Community College Dothan
According to Dothan Utilities, the main outage area is centered in downtown Dothan. 739...
Friday storms cause power outages in Dothan
The officers performed emergency aid to the victim, who was later transported to a local hospital
Officers praised for efforts to save victim from vehicle in pond
NFL veteran and Dothan native Izell Reese to hold football camp at Rip Hewes Stadium this...
Izell Reese Football Camp to provide opportunity for many HS athletes