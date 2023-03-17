4th annual Dothan Diamond Classic drawing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Pool play is set for the 4th annual Dothan Diamond Classic put on by Dothan Leisure Services.

Pool A: Headland, Wicksburg, G.W. Long, Ashford, Dothan

Pool B: Rehobeth, Houston County. Brantley, Enterprise, Providence Christian

Pool C: Carroll, Ariton, Slocomb, Cottonwood, Northside Methodist

Pool D: Pike Road, Dale County, Geneva, Geneva County, Houston Academy

Pool play is April 11th and 13th at Westgate and James Oates

Single elimination starts April 14th

April 15th, the four remaining teams will play in the semifinals at 11 a.m. and finals at 1 p.m. The Kasey Cooper home run derby will begin prior to the semifinals at 9 a.m.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.