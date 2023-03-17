4th annual Dothan Diamond Classic drawing

Learn how Wiregrass area teams will match up in this year's Dothan Diamond Classic!
By Nick Brooks
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Pool play is set for the 4th annual Dothan Diamond Classic put on by Dothan Leisure Services.

Pool A: Headland, Wicksburg, G.W. Long, Ashford, Dothan

Pool B: Rehobeth, Houston County. Brantley, Enterprise, Providence Christian

Pool C: Carroll, Ariton, Slocomb, Cottonwood, Northside Methodist

Pool D: Pike Road, Dale County, Geneva, Geneva County, Houston Academy

Pool play is April 11th and 13th at Westgate and James Oates

Single elimination starts April 14th

April 15th, the four remaining teams will play in the semifinals at 11 a.m. and finals at 1 p.m. The Kasey Cooper home run derby will begin prior to the semifinals at 9 a.m.

