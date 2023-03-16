Warming up today

SYNOPSIS - Another chilly morning with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. This afternoon we will warm up in a big way with highs in the lower 70s. Tomorrow we will watch for our next cold front to move through during the afternoon hours. This will bring a line of showers and storms with it and the chance of some strong to severe storms within the line, our greatest threat will be some gusty winds but we cant rule out a isolated tornado which is why we have declared Friday a 4Warn Weather Day. Timing for the storms looks to be anywhere from 3pm-7pm in the afternoon. After the cold front the weekend looks dry but cool with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Next week we will see a low end rain chance return by Tuesday

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 74°. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds S 5-15 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Afternoon showers and storms. High near 78°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 100%

EXTENDED

SAT: Rain early, partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 61° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 58° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 61° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 39° High: 63° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 68° 0%

THUR: Partly sunny. Low: 46° High: 74° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 79° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY - Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

