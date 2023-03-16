Storm Weather Arrives Friday

SYNOPSIS – Warmer and more-humid air is moving in, leading to PM showers and thunderstorms Friday, some of which could be strong to severe with gusty winds. Lingering showers are likely Friday night and into Saturday as cooler air returns. Frost and light freeze conditions are possible again for Monday and Tuesday mornings.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 78°. Winds SW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low near 45°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. Low: 45° High: 56° 30%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 58° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 61° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 37° High: 63° 10%

WED: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 68° 5%

THU: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 78° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.