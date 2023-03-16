Storm Weather Arrives Friday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Warmer and more-humid air is moving in, leading to PM showers and thunderstorms Friday, some of which could be strong to severe with gusty winds. Lingering showers are likely Friday night and into Saturday as cooler air returns. Frost and light freeze conditions are possible again for Monday and Tuesday mornings.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 56°.  Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 78°. Winds SW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low near 45°.  Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible.  Low: 45° High: 56° 30%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 58° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 61° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 37° High: 63° 10%

WED: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 68° 5%

THU: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 78° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

