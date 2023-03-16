State responds to change of venue motion filed by Casey White’s defense team

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The State has responded to a change of venue motion filed by Casey White’s defense team earlier this week.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly is asking the judge in the case to delay a decision on changing the location of Casey White’s murder trial. The delay would allow for the questioning of potential Lauderdale County jurors to see if a “fair and impartial jury” could be seated in the trial, according to the court-filed response.

Casey White is accused of murdering Connie Ridgeway in 2015, he was indicted by a grand jury in 2020. In 2022, Casey White who was serving a 75-year sentence for a crime spree in 2015 escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center with help from Vicky White.

On May 9, 2022, Casey White and Vicky White were involved in a police chase in Evansville, during that time Vicky White died from what was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. On July 6, Casey White was indicted for felony murder in the death of Vicky White.

The defense team argued, in its motion filed on March 13, that due to the widespread media coverage of Casey White’s escape, a jury in the area would not be impartial. The motion claimed it would take a resident living without electricity or communication to not know a significant amount of information about Casey White.

The motion claimed social media generated significant interest in Casey White. The motion mentioned celebrities talking about the event on social media including actor Rainn Wilson tweeting a story link.

According to Casey White’s legal team, the sixth and 14th amendments protect his right to be tried by a panel of impartial jurors. The defense team also noted that Alabama Rules of Criminal Procedure state that in any criminal case prosecuted by indictment or on appeal in which a jury is needed, the defendant should be entitled to a change of venue to the nearest county free from prejudice.

The court has yet to respond to the original motion or the State’s response.

White’s murder trial is set to begin June 12.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.