Southwest Ga. 911 center to get much needed upgrades

The funding for the upgrades was secured by Congressman Sanford Bishop.
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - Upgraded technology will allow first responders to more effectively serve several southwest Georgia counties, including Miller and Baker.

“Public safety communication is vital — where the call came from and where the problem is,” Miller County Sheriff Jimmy Holt said.

Sheriff Jimmy holt says the 911 call center will create more efficient communication with...
Sheriff Jimmy holt says the 911 call center will create more efficient communication with emergency officials. (WALB)

New technology will allow an E-911 dispatcher to know exactly where you are when you call them in your most desperate times. There will be a call screen where the dispatcher can explain exactly where the call came from.

“The [current] system that we’ve got is so outdated that we have to cross our fingers that it won’t tear up,” Miller County Manager Doug Cofty said.

The new system will be more reliable and takes the call center into the 21st century. The E-911 call center in Colquitt serves both Miller County and neighboring Baker County. Whitney Butler is the 911 director and has been working at the call center for more than a decade. She says officers and residents will both benefit.

“This is of our utmost importance. It’s important to always have a safe and effective way to communicate with officers because that is the main focus when a call comes in. Also, the safety of them. We need to do a status check,” Butler said.

The county, like many others, is dealing with staffing issues. They are short in the 911 call center and with law enforcement. The $160,000 call system will allow the county to quickly serve anyone in immediate need.

“Responding to people whether it be Fire, EMS, law enforcement. It will all be recorded. We know exactly where the call is coming from so as far as response, location will be very clear,” Holt said.

Baker County Sheriff Dana Meade (left) says the upgrades were long overdue
Baker County Sheriff Dana Meade (left) says the upgrades were long overdue(WALB)

Millions of taxpayer dollars are being invested in another technology aimed to protect South Georgians. P25 is a modern two-way radio system. It will allow law enforcement agencies to communicate directly with each other. The P25 will be seamlessly integrated with the new 911 technology. The technology will require more radio towers.

Representative Sanford Bishop helped secure nearly $4 million for the technology across South Georgia. It will assist Miller and Baker Counties as well as Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas and Worth Counties.

Sheriff Holt said the current system is unreliable when they get into rural areas. He says it’s also hard to hear and gets a lot of static. Each agency in every county will have its own frequency for clearer communication.

“We want to let them know that we are keeping their lives safe by upgrading our equipment,” Cofty said.

There is still some uncertainty about when the upgrades will be complete. WALB is told it will likely be a years-long process.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Kriser is charged with 29 counts of mortgage fraud, while Shelley Brown is charged with 57...
Sheriff details charges Dothan home builder faces
42-year-old Leon Aubrey Jones Jr. (pictured) is charged with two counts of Criminally Negligent...
Arrest made in deadly Dothan car fire
Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder among two charged in alleged fraud scheme
Dothan Police Major Will Glover during a News 4 interview on March 15, 2023.
Cold case murder haunts this officer, but he has a suspect
Baby feet generic
Dale County mom gives birth during 911 call

Latest News

Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
McCraney hearing addresses pretrial motions
Lawmakers passed and Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill allocating the final round of federal...
Lawmakers pass and Gov. Ivey signs final ARPA allocations
A high school student plays the traffic fatality role in a presentation aimed at reducing teen...
Mock accident kills teen, injures others
More than 3000 people expected to visit Ashford this weekend for Spring Fling.
Ashford’s 6th annual Spring Fling takes place Saturday
Though it may not feel like it temperature-wise, the Wiregrass is getting into the Spring spirit.
6th annual Ashford Spring Fling this Saturday