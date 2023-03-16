Proud parents don’t have to travel far to see their sons during March Madness

Proud parent March Madness moment
By Lynden Blake
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jennifer Berman and Jenny Sobera don’t have to travel far this March Madness to see their boys play for the Auburn Tigers.

In fact, they can make it to Legacy arena in less than 20 minutes, depending on traffic of course.

Berman and Sobera are the Moms of Auburn senior, Lior Berman, and Auburn Junior, Carter Sobera. Both state champs with Mountain Brook, these two guys look to leave their legacy on March Madness in Birmingham.

Berman will be appearing in his 24th game for Auburn when the Tigers tip off against Iowa at 5:50 on Thursday. The senior has scored a career-high 52 points this season.

Sobera has appeared in seven games through his sophomore and junior seasons after not seeing any playing time during his freshman year.

Berman and Sobera both say watching your child live out their dream never gets old.

