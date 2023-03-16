Man charged with attempted murder following a shooting injuring one, Eufaula police say

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is charged with attempted murder following a shooting that injured one person.

According to authorities, 38-year-old Jamese Lamar Walker of Gadsden was arrested at the scene of an apartment shooting on March 16. Officials say they were called to the West Fair Street complex following gunshots reports.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered an individual suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The 49-year-old victim was taken to the hospital via ambulance for medical attention.

Walker was arrested and is being held at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing,

Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with additional information should contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 334-687-1200.

