Dueling Elvis’s from Auburn and Iowa all shook up for a good cause

Auburn Elvis vs Hawkeye Elvis
By Lynden Blake
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - March Madness has dueling Elvis’s all shook up for a good cause. When Auburn and Iowa tip off Thursday at 5:50 p.m. in Birmingham, two of the fan bases’ kings are watching the game closely.

Instead of buying tickets to the game, Auburn Elvis and Hawkeye Elvis decided on a friendly wager to benefit their local children’s hospitals.

If Auburn wins, Hawkeye Elvis will donate the Tigers point total to Children’s of Alabama. If Iowa wins, Auburn Elvis will do the same for U of I Children’s Hospital. The two personalities want their social media followers to join them!

Once the game is over @AuburnElvis and @HawkeyeElvis will post the donation links here on Twitter. Let them know if you donated. Both the men say instead of giving their money to a second-hand ticket site, they want to give back. Everyone is a winner here!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Kriser is charged with 29 counts of mortgage fraud, while Shelley Brown is charged with 57...
Sheriff details charges Dothan home builder faces
Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder among two charged in alleged fraud scheme
Dothan Police Major Will Glover during a News 4 interview on March 15, 2023.
Cold case murder haunts this officer, but he has a suspect
Baby feet generic
Dale County mom gives birth during 911 call
We want you to be involved in who emerges victorious, so fill out the bracket and make your...
News4 Presents: Restaurant Rumble 2023

Latest News

A pair of sports betting bills passed Missouri’s House Emerging Issues Committee by a 12-0 vote...
All bets off: Georgia lawmakers nix legal sports betting
Source: WBRC video
Proud parents don’t have to travel far to see their sons during March Madness
FILE - Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) fires off a shot with Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr....
Alabama’s Brandon Miller has security guard due to threats
Eleven people, organizations included in 2023's class.
Alabama Sports and Outdoors Hall of Fame welcomes 2023 inductees