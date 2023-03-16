Dale County mom gives birth during 911 call

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dale County emergency dispatcher provided comfort and guidance to a pregnant caller who had gone into labor.

During that phone call and before first responders arrived, 911 operator, Jana Smith heard a baby girl’s cries.

“We would like to recognize the professionalism and dedication to her work that 911 Operator Smith displayed (Wednesday) morning,” the Dale County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page.

The unidentified mother and her daughter are reportedly doing well after their transport to a hospital for observation, per the post.

