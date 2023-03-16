Cold case murder haunts this officer, but he has a suspect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Not a day goes by that Dothan Police Major Will Glover doesn’t reflect on March 17, 2010.

“I remember it was raining that day; it was kind of messy when we responded to the scene,” he recalls.

He also remembers Grace Ann Bridges Dedart’s lifeless body and the gunshot wounds that took her life.

For 13 years, Glover, then the case officer, remembers this crime was unlike many he worked because of its circumstances.

Dedert was a retired nurse who, at 69, pursued her furniture passion and rented an old convenience store building where she operated her store along South Park Avenue.

“We have looked at hundreds of people during this investigation,” something that frustrated Major Glover, who is now the department’s second in command.

And, for the first time this week, he told News 4 that one person tweaks his interest the most.

He said there is not enough evidence to charge this person, who Glover won’t publicly identify, but he believes a tidbit of new evidence could pinpoint the “person-of-interest” at Ms. Dedert’s crime scene where she was also robbed of a few hundred dollars.

Glover believes windshield wipers in use obscured the crime scene to passing motorists.

“You never know when that one piece of information might finish putting the puzzle together. Anything could be the break,” in the cold case.

Glover is asking anyone with information regarding the robbery and homicide to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-793-0215. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000 or text the word ‘DACS’ and your Tip to CRIME (274637).

