Ashford’s 6th annual Spring Fling takes place Saturday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As flowers bloom and the temperatures begin to rise, Ashford is getting ready for the season change.

For the past few years, Ashford has been introducing spring with the annual Spring Fling.

“This is a free event for the community, not just our community but The Wiregrass state area,” said Kim Vann, with the Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority. “One of the things that we wanted to provide to people was a free event to bring your kids and not have to worry about a cover charge to get in.”

The event has seen significant improvements over the years, but the event started with humble beginnings.

“We actually started this event off in the parking lot of the depot with just a few vendors, but it’s grown now, covering two blocks of downtown Ashford,” said Joel Warren, the assistant event coordinator. “A really big event with vendors, food trucks and two music stages. Just a lot going on.”

Assuming the event performs as normal, the town is expecting around 3,000 people to come welcome in spring the Ashford way.

“It is just a very family oriented, fun day,” said Vann. “Lots of activities for everyone to do throughout the day.”

The Spring Fling takes place downtown from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March, 18.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.