Ashford cuts ribbon on new park

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Finally, a new park has opened in Ashford.

The Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority (ADRA) welcomed donors and community members to cut the ribbon on their new park, Wednesday morning.

The new park is located just outside of Downtown Ashford, along Church Street, and cost around $150,000 to complete.

Families enjoy brand new park in Ashford. (WTVY)

According to Brad Kimbro with ADRA, parks like these are part of the master plan to encourage more families to their town.

“If you’re growing to grow business, you have to have a place to park and we need more quality of life issues, family parks and things like that,” said Kimbro. “I think we’ve accomplished, so far, two of the biggest things that the master plan is calling for.”

ADRA says this park would not be possible without the donations of everyone who contributed.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.