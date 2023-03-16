Arrest made in deadly Dothan car fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An arrest has been made by Dothan Police after a weekend accident that resulted in a car fire and the death of two individuals.

According to a release from Dothan PD, 42-year-old Leon Aubrey Jones Jr. was determined to be the cause of the crash after an investigation revealed that Jones was speeding and driving his 2021 Dodge Charger under the influence of alcohol, according to the Dothan Police Department Crash Team.

The crash, which occurred on Saturday, March 11 in the 2500 block of Ross Clark Circle, resulted in the death of the driver of a 2018 Hyundai Sonata, 30-year-old Derik Levi Blessing, and their passenger, 42-year-old Audrey Kay Jenkins.

Jones has been charged on two counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide. He is booked on bonds totaling $60,000.

