Arrest made in deadly Dothan car fire

42-year-old Leon Aubrey Jones Jr. (pictured) is charged with two counts of Criminally Negligent...
42-year-old Leon Aubrey Jones Jr. (pictured) is charged with two counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide.(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An arrest has been made by Dothan Police after a weekend accident that resulted in a car fire and the death of two individuals.

According to a release from Dothan PD, 42-year-old Leon Aubrey Jones Jr. was determined to be the cause of the crash after an investigation revealed that Jones was speeding and driving his 2021 Dodge Charger under the influence of alcohol, according to the Dothan Police Department Crash Team.

READ MORE: 1 victim identified in Dothan car fire

The crash, which occurred on Saturday, March 11 in the 2500 block of Ross Clark Circle, resulted in the death of the driver of a 2018 Hyundai Sonata, 30-year-old Derik Levi Blessing, and their passenger, 42-year-old Audrey Kay Jenkins.

Jones has been charged on two counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide. He is booked on bonds totaling $60,000.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Kriser is charged with 29 counts of mortgage fraud, while Shelley Brown is charged with 57...
Sheriff details charges Dothan home builder faces
Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder among two charged in alleged fraud scheme
Houston County Jail booking photo
Dothan man faces rape, child sex charges
We want you to be involved in who emerges victorious, so fill out the bracket and make your...
News4 Presents: Restaurant Rumble 2023
Baby feet generic
Dale County mom gives birth during 911 call

Latest News

News4 Now: Wiregrass Weekends
News4 Now: Wiregrass Weekends
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Talking all things for the 10th Annual Wiregrass Blues Fest
Talking all things for the 10th Annual Wiregrass Blues Fest