Possible delays Thursday for road work at Cottonwood High entrance

Delays are expected on Thursday morning as the Department of Transportation are conducting...
Delays are expected on Thursday morning as the Department of Transportation are conducting roadwork on Alabama Highway 53 at the entrance of Cottonwood High.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - A heads up for drivers that pass by or are heading to Cottonwood High School during their normal morning commute.

Delays are expected on Thursday morning as the Department of Transportation are conducting roadwork on Alabama Highway 53 at the entrance of Cottonwood High.

Cottonwood Public Safety Director Jim Smith says to expect delays and to use caution when driving through the area.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Thursday.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder among two charged in alleged fraud scheme
Ryan Kriser is charged with 29 counts of mortgage fraud, while Shelley Brown is charged with 57...
Sheriff details charges Dothan home builder faces
A Houston County deputy blocks Saunders Road as a nearby home burns on March 13, 2023.
Victim identified in Houston County house fire
We want you to be involved in who emerges victorious, so fill out the bracket and make your...
News4 Presents: Restaurant Rumble 2023
Businessman Ryan Kriser and aide Shelley Lynn Brown (pictured left) face dozens of charges---...
Mortgage fraud spanned 5 years: Investigator

Latest News

Three recent bank failures in the U.S. have investors on edge.
Wall Street falls on new bank fears, bond yields plunge
One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say
FILE - Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) fires off a shot with Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr....
Alabama’s Brandon Miller has security guard due to threats
6th Annual Ashford Spring Fling and Music Festival
What you need to know about the Ashford Spring Fling and Music Festival