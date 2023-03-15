Possible delays Thursday for road work at Cottonwood High entrance

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - A heads up for drivers that pass by or are heading to Cottonwood High School during their normal morning commute.

Delays are expected on Thursday morning as the Department of Transportation are conducting roadwork on Alabama Highway 53 at the entrance of Cottonwood High.

Cottonwood Public Safety Director Jim Smith says to expect delays and to use caution when driving through the area.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Thursday.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.