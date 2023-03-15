Kindergarten registration ending soon for Geneva County Elementary

Geneva County Elementary School
Geneva County Elementary School(GCES)
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kindergarten registration is continuing March 15 for Geneva County Elementary School but not for long.

Registration is continuing March 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

When you come to registration you will need the following essentials:

  • Bring your child
  • Alabama Immunization Record
  • Birth Certificate
  • Social Security Card
  • Two Proofs of Residence (driver license, power bill, phone bill, etc.)
  • Three Emergency Phone Numbers

March 15 is the last “official” preregistration day and the last opportunity to get in the drawing for the $50 gas card.

If you have any other questions call 334-588-2923

