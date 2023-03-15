Kindergarten registration ending soon for Geneva County Elementary

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kindergarten registration is continuing March 15 for Geneva County Elementary School but not for long.

Registration is continuing March 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

When you come to registration you will need the following essentials:

Bring your child

Alabama Immunization Record

Birth Certificate

Social Security Card

Two Proofs of Residence (driver license, power bill, phone bill, etc.)

Three Emergency Phone Numbers

March 15 is the last “official” preregistration day and the last opportunity to get in the drawing for the $50 gas card.

If you have any other questions call 334-588-2923

