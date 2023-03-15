Kindergarten registration ending soon for Geneva County Elementary
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kindergarten registration is continuing March 15 for Geneva County Elementary School but not for long.
Registration is continuing March 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
When you come to registration you will need the following essentials:
- Bring your child
- Alabama Immunization Record
- Birth Certificate
- Social Security Card
- Two Proofs of Residence (driver license, power bill, phone bill, etc.)
- Three Emergency Phone Numbers
March 15 is the last “official” preregistration day and the last opportunity to get in the drawing for the $50 gas card.
If you have any other questions call 334-588-2923
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.