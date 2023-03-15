Kade Snell named ACCC POTW

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- More accolades rolling in for former Wicksburg Panther now Wallace Gov, Kade Snell.

Snell went 9-14 on the weekend, batting an astonishing .643.

He had two home runs, two doubles, seven RBIs and scored five runs as the Govs swept Coastal Alabama-South to open conference play.

Snell also pitched four innings of two run ball in the Govs 3-2 win on Thursday.

Snell is batting .431 on the season with 5 homers and 21 RBIs

