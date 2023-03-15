Jake Killingsworth named Southland HOTW

HAMMOND, La. (WTVY) -- A former Headland Ram is making noise with his new team!

Jake Killingsworth has been named Southland Conference Hitter of the Week after a big week in Auburn.

The Southeastern Louisiana Lion was 8 for 17, a .471 batting average.

Killingsworth hit two doubles and had five RBIs. Both doubles and four of those RBIs coming against the Auburn Tigers in a weekend series. The Lions took two of three from the Tigers.

He is hitting .333 on the season.

