Jake Killingsworth named Southland HOTW

Former Headland Ram Jake Killingsworth (pictured) was named Southland Conference Hitter of the...
Former Headland Ram Jake Killingsworth (pictured) was named Southland Conference Hitter of the Week after going 8 for 17 (.471) from the batters box, including two doubles and five RBIs.(Southeastern Louisiana Athletics)
By Nick Brooks
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WTVY) -- A former Headland Ram is making noise with his new team!

Jake Killingsworth has been named Southland Conference Hitter of the Week after a big week in Auburn.

The Southeastern Louisiana Lion was 8 for 17, a .471 batting average.

Killingsworth hit two doubles and had five RBIs. Both doubles and four of those RBIs coming against the Auburn Tigers in a weekend series. The Lions took two of three from the Tigers.

He is hitting .333 on the season.

