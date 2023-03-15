Father of Alabama native, Academy Award-winning director expresses happiness for his son

By Savannah Sapp
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After eleven nominations, Everything Everywhere All At Once took home seven Oscars at the 95th Annual Academy Awards including Best Director.

One-half of the director duo collectively known as “The Daniels” is Alabama-raised. Daniel Scheinert hails from Birmingham and his supportive parents Ken and Becky reside in Guntersville.

Daniel’s father Ken Scheinert recalls that his son has always had a love for theater.

“Very creative, very curious, he was heavily into musical theater. Always active. If he wasn’t doing musical theater he was filming, doing films, playing with friends,” says Scheinert.

Scheinert says his son met his co-director, Daniel Kwan, at Emerson College in Massachusetts. The two joined hands and began to build an expansive career in film.

“He had to go out and get into a bigger pond and see how that works. That was good that he went to college in Massachusetts. He got to see a different environment. I think that really helped him,” says Scheinert.

Scheinert says his son started small with commercials and a few music videos, but he grew from there and even earned a Grammy nomination for “Turn Down for What” by DJ Snake.

“Having those little pieces of success, it makes you start having a hint that bigger and better things are coming,” says Scheinert.

Bigger things did indeed come. Ken Scheinert was at home in Guntersville watching as his son brought home an Academy Award. To say he is proud is an understatement.

“It was kind of like a Snoopy Happy Dance. I jumped up, yelled, screamed and scared the dogs. I said yesterday that if there’s a word beyond proud I wish I could use it. I haven’t quite figured out what it is. We’re looking forward to what’s next,” says Scheinert.

