Dunlap resigns as Ariton baseball coach

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) -- Ariton head baseball coach Logan Dunlap has resigned as head coach of the Purple Cats

Dunlap entered his fourth season as head coach in 2023.

He compiled a 64-36-1 record in his time with Ariton.

He led the Purple Cats to two semifinal appearances in the past two years, falling short to area rival G.W. Long in both years.

Dunlap is still working as an elementary P.E. teacher with Ariton.

