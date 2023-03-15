Dothan man faces rape, child sex charges

Houston County Jail booking photo
Houston County Jail booking photo(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces rape and other charges, including child sex abuse.

Dothan Police booked 26-year-old Marlo Antonio Ming into the Dothan City Jail at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

He faces two Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12 counts, one count of Sexual Abuse, one Rape charge, Possessing Stolen Property, and Possession of Marijuana.

All sex charges involved the same alleged victim; the other charges stemmed from a gun and drugs in his possession.

Records as of Wednesday morning show Ming is held on a $156,000 bond.

