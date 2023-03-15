Dothan Housing renames apartments in honor of CEO

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Henry Green apartments were officially renamed as the Samuel P. Crawford Village on March 15.

Samuel P. Crawford was the first African American fire chief for the city of Dothan for almost 30 years. Now the first black CEO of the Dothan Housing Authority, Crawford said his mission seeks to serve, rather than be served.

The decision to rename the apartments for Crawford’s legacy was a no-brainer for COO Dr. Threatt.

“He is a servant leader, when you think about individuals that are extraordinary he’s a game changer,” said Threatt, “He’s compassionate, consistent, and has the character to carry out things.”

The Dothan Housing Authority honored their CEO in a surprise celebration. Crawford’s family was there to cheer on their patriarch.

Crawford said, “Dothan is home obviously and home is only as good as you make it. So if you’re going to make some difference and change and make things better in your home then you’re going to have to put some work in.”

