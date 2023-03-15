Columbus woman announced as next season’s “The Bachelorette”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman has been announced as ABC’s “The Bachelorette” in its 20th season.

26-year-old Charity Lawson, a child and family therapist, is no stranger to the Chattahoochee Valley as she is a graduate from Columbus High School - and a graduate from Auburn University where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Lawson was announced as next season’s Bachelorette during “Women Tell All” episode of “The Bachelor” on March 14.

During Monday night’s episode, Zach Shallcross joined Lawson in Columbus to meet her family and friends. Lawson was one of the final four women, but was eliminated at the rose ceremony at the end of that episode.

A premiere date has not been set for “The Bachelorette.”

