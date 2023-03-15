Cold Start Thursday, Then Warmer

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – After another cold night with patchy frost and lows in the 30s, we’ll quickly turn warmer for the end of the week. This leads to a round of showers and thunderstorms for later Friday afternoon and early evening, with the potential for some strong to severe storms. Cooler air follows for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 38°.  Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 74°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 56°.  Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, showers & thunderstorms later. Low: 56° High: 78° 90%

SAT: Partly cloudy.  Low: 45° High: 61° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 58° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 61° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 41° High: 63° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 68° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder among two charged in alleged fraud scheme
Ryan Kriser is charged with 29 counts of mortgage fraud, while Shelley Brown is charged with 57...
Sheriff details charges Dothan home builder faces
A Houston County deputy blocks Saunders Road as a nearby home burns on March 13, 2023.
Victim identified in Houston County house fire
We want you to be involved in who emerges victorious, so fill out the bracket and make your...
News4 Presents: Restaurant Rumble 2023
Businessman Ryan Kriser and aide Shelley Lynn Brown (pictured left) face dozens of charges---...
Mortgage fraud spanned 5 years: Investigator

Latest News

Color The Weather 03-15-23
Color The Weather 03-15-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-15-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-15-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-15-23
A cold morning with sunshine this afternoon
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Tuesday, March 14, 2023