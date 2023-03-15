Cold Start Thursday, Then Warmer

SYNOPSIS – After another cold night with patchy frost and lows in the 30s, we’ll quickly turn warmer for the end of the week. This leads to a round of showers and thunderstorms for later Friday afternoon and early evening, with the potential for some strong to severe storms. Cooler air follows for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 38°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 74°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, showers & thunderstorms later. Low: 56° High: 78° 90%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 61° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 58° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 61° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 41° High: 63° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 68° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

