A cold morning with sunshine this afternoon

SYNOPSIS - Another chilly morning with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. This afternoon we will stay cool in the lower 60s for highs but we will see plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow we will start to warm back into the 70s during the afternoon hours. Friday is a 4Warn Weather Day ahead of our next cold front that will bring a line of showers and storms through the area and some could be strong to severe, our greatest threat will be some gusty winds but we cant rule out a isolated tornado. Behind the front we will turn cool again for the weekend before our next system early next week brings us more rain.

TODAY - Sunny. High near 64°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 38°. Winds SE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 75°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Showers and storms. Low: 56° High: 78° 90%

SAT: Rain early, partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 63° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 61° 0%

TUE: Scattered rain. Low: 43° High: 57° 70%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 65° 0%

THUR: Partly sunny. Low: 42° High: 67° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY - Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15-20 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.