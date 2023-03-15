Alabama state senator adds storm drainage funding to ARPA allowances

By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The bill to allocate American Rescue Plan dollars is still moving in the Alabama Statehouse. As of right now, most of the money is broadly allocated to water and sewer, broadband and health care in the state.

Wednesday morning, Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Baldwin County, added an amendment that would indirectly allocate more money for storm drain systems.

“It allows this funding to be used for stormwater infrastructure as is provided in 31 CFR, and then it further stretches this money out by requiring at least a small portion of this funding to require matching grants from the local utilities,” said Elliott

Flooding is a major problem in urban areas, similar to sewer system problems in rural Alabama.

Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Escambia County, said there is still money to address both.

“We’re looking at significant, significant infrastructure changes here in Alabama,” he said. “I’m excited about it. I think it’s the best thing for Alabama. It’s one of the few things we’re doing for it that will have generational differences in our state.”

“If we address that stormwater issue would be good in terms of helping the other areas, the urban areas with their problems, as well as those of us that are having sewage and water issues out in the rural area,” said Artis “A.J.” McCampbell, D-Marengo County.

This bill should get a vote from the Senate body Thursday. With an amendment, it will have to go back to the House for final passage.

