Alabama Sports and Outdoors Hall of Fame welcomes 2023 inductees

The prestigious group recognizes some of the most outstanding people and athletes of the Wiregrass.
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Some of Wiregrass’ greats were honored Tuesday night.

The 2023 class of the Alabama Sports and Outdoors Hall of Fame consists of different individuals or organizations that are being highlighted for being extraordinary in the Wiregrass.

  • AMBUCS of the Wiregrass
  • Charlene Commerford
  • Kasey Cooper
  • Mike Culbreth
  • Evelyn Holmes-Smith
  • Mary Morgan Howell
  • Team Medeiros Boxing
  • Jatin Patel
  • Joe Varner

“Some have set world records and we are going to tell their stories,” said Mike Schmitz, Chairman of The Alabama Sports and Outdoors Hall of Fame. “If you are a professional athlete, there’s a hall of fame. If you are a coach, there is a hall of fame, but the ordinary person working 50-60 hours a week, they don’t get honored. During our event, they will.”

This is the second ever class in The Alabama Sports and Outdoors Hall of Fame.

