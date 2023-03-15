Alabama Sports and Outdoors Hall of Fame welcomes 2023 inductees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Some of Wiregrass’ greats were honored Tuesday night.

The 2023 class of the Alabama Sports and Outdoors Hall of Fame consists of different individuals or organizations that are being highlighted for being extraordinary in the Wiregrass.

AMBUCS of the Wiregrass

Charlene Commerford

Kasey Cooper

Mike Culbreth

Evelyn Holmes-Smith

Mary Morgan Howell

Team Medeiros Boxing

Jatin Patel

Joe Varner

“Some have set world records and we are going to tell their stories,” said Mike Schmitz, Chairman of The Alabama Sports and Outdoors Hall of Fame. “If you are a professional athlete, there’s a hall of fame. If you are a coach, there is a hall of fame, but the ordinary person working 50-60 hours a week, they don’t get honored. During our event, they will.”

This is the second ever class in The Alabama Sports and Outdoors Hall of Fame.

