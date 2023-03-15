AG Steve Marshall to pay tribute to fallen officers Thursday

Attorney General Steve Marshall will be paying tribute to two fallen officers on Thursday.
Attorney General Steve Marshall will be paying tribute to two fallen officers on Thursday.(ALEA & Bibb County Sheriff's office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will pay tribute to two fallen officers, Senior Trooper Jason Lynn Vice, and Deputy Bradley Johnson, at two separate ceremonies.

The Ceremony honoring Johnson will occur on Mar. 16 at 9:00 a.m. at the Bibb County Commission in Centreville at 157 SW Davidson Drive, Suite 200.

Attorney General Marshall will join Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade in paying tribute to Deputy Bradley Johnson, who lost his life in the line of duty on June 30, 2022. Marshall will recognize Deputy Johnson for his service and sacrifice.

The ceremony honoring Vice will occur on Thursday, Mar. 16, at 10:30 a.m., at the Alabama Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Division in Tuscaloosa at 2645 Skyland E. Boulevard.

Attorney General Marshall will pay tribute to Senior Trooper Jason Lynn Vice, who lost his life in the line of duty on September 9, 2021. In addition, Marshall will also present Senior Trooper Vice’s family with a commemoration in recognition of his service and sacrifice.

