Victim identified in Houston County house fire

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A man found in a house fire has died.

A house fire was reported Monday night at Coggins Mobile Home Park.

Jerome Ivan Ott Sr. was identified by Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza as the victim.

An autopsy has been ordered as they continue investigating the cause of death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.