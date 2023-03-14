Victim identified in Houston County house fire

A Houston County deputy blocks Saunders Road as a nearby home burns on March 13, 2023.
A Houston County deputy blocks Saunders Road as a nearby home burns on March 13, 2023.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A man found in a house fire has died.

A house fire was reported Monday night at Coggins Mobile Home Park.

Jerome Ivan Ott Sr. was identified by Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza as the victim.

An autopsy has been ordered as they continue investigating the cause of death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

