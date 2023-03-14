Start time announced for 2023 A-Day; A-Day Tickets now on sale

AUBURN, Ala. (Auburn University Athletics) - Auburn’s annual spring football game, A-Day, presented by Golden Flake will kick off at 1 p.m. C.T. on Saturday, April 8 at Jordan-Hare Stadium to anchor a full weekend of events on the Plains.

The Auburn baseball team will also be in action beginning on Thursday, April 6, hosting Texas A&M at Plainsman Park, with the final game of the three-game series beginning at 3:30 p.m. CT on A-Day. Additionally, Auburn will honor National Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas with a statue unveiling ceremony at the exterior entrance of Plainsman Park on Saturday at 10 a.m. CT.

The full weekend will also feature the Auburn men’s tennis team hosting Arkansas on Friday at 3 p.m. CT at the Yarbrough Tennis Center.

Tickets to attend A-Day in Jordan-Hare Stadium are on-sale now through the Auburn Ticket Office for $10 to the general public and free for current AU students. All $10 seats are general admission. Tigers Unlimited premium seat holders will receive information via email this week regarding tickets for their respective club spaces. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to avoid waiting in line on April 8.

A-Day tickets can be purchased here on AubTix.com or in-person at the Auburn Ticket Office located at Neville Arena, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

While tickets for the Friday and Saturday baseball games versus Texas A&M at Plainsman Park are already sold out, a limited number of $10 Tiger Terrace tickets remain for game one of the three-game series on Thursday, April 6 at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets for Friday and Saturday may be purchased through our official secondary market partner, StubHub.

Full Schedule of Events:

**Thursday, April 6

Baseball vs Texas A&M at 7 p.m. CT at Plainsman Park

**Friday, April 7

Men’s Tennis vs Arkansas at 3 p.m. CT at Yarbrough Tennis Center

Baseball vs Texas A&M at 6 p.m. CT at Plainsman Park

**Saturday, April 8

Frank Thomas Statue Unveil at 10 a.m. CT at Plainsman Park

A-Day Spring Football Game, Presented by Golden Flake at 1 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium

Baseball vs Texas A&M at 3:30 p.m. CT at Plainsman Park

Additional details and game day information will be released as it gets closer to A-Day.

