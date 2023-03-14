Spark Theater Company brings ‘Children of Eden’ to life in Dothan

By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Spark Theater Company is proud to present Children of Eden March 17-18 at the historic Dothan Opera House.

“Audience expectations of what children’s theater can be will be raised after seeing this production,” says company members.

Spark Theater Company’s local artists have worked tirelessly for months to create, what the company believes to be, a very special piece of theatre for the Wiregrass.

They tell the beautiful, and familiar, story of the book of Genesis through dynamic staging, unique costuming, a captivating score, and mesmerizing acting performances.

Join them March 17 at 7:00 p.m. and March 18 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Dothan Opera House.

Spark Theater Company Presents: Children of Eden Jr.

Tickets are available at www.sparktheatercompany.com or by visiting the Dothan Civic Center Box Office.

Spark Theater Company is proud to present Children of Eden March 17-18 at the historic Dothan Opera House.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder among two charged in alleged fraud scheme
It happened near the intersection of Hartford Highway and Ross Clark Circle
1 victim identified in Dothan car fire
Inmate injured on Sunday during dispute.
3 charged in Dothan inmate stabbing
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Horizon Bar makes another liquor license attempt
Nitro Extreme
Nitro Extreme coming to Dothan

Latest News

Paris
Pet of the Week: ‘Purr’fect Paris
Spark Theater Company is proud to present Children of Eden March 17-18 at the historic Dothan...
Spark Theater Company presents 'Children of Eden'
News4 Now: What's Trending?
News4 Now: What's Trending?
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: What’s Trending?