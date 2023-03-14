Spark Theater Company brings ‘Children of Eden’ to life in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Spark Theater Company is proud to present Children of Eden March 17-18 at the historic Dothan Opera House.

“Audience expectations of what children’s theater can be will be raised after seeing this production,” says company members.

Spark Theater Company’s local artists have worked tirelessly for months to create, what the company believes to be, a very special piece of theatre for the Wiregrass.

They tell the beautiful, and familiar, story of the book of Genesis through dynamic staging, unique costuming, a captivating score, and mesmerizing acting performances.

Join them March 17 at 7:00 p.m. and March 18 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Dothan Opera House.

Spark Theater Company Presents: Children of Eden Jr.

Tickets are available at www.sparktheatercompany.com or by visiting the Dothan Civic Center Box Office.

Spark Theater Company is proud to present Children of Eden March 17-18 at the historic Dothan Opera House.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.