Pet of the Week: ‘Purr’fect Paris

Pet of the Week: Purrfect Paris
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On this week’s “Pet of the Week” News 4 welcomed a domestic long hair male cat named Paris.

Paris is a 3 year old male that has been with the shelter for about one week.

Melissa Gideon told News4 that Paris gets a little nervous at first making him tuck his head in your elbow when being held. However, he does love to be held while he is curious about his surroundings.

Gideon also said that Paris will be ready for adoption on Thursday, March 16.

If you are interested in finding out additional information about Paris and his adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620 or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

