One injured in Houston County fire

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Houston County fire injured at least one person on Monday night, though the extent of those injuries is not immediately known.

The fire heavily damaged a Coggins Mobile Home Park residence and closed a portion of Saunders Road to accommodate equipment.

Multiple volunteer departments responded, coming up to 20 miles away to provide support.

Additional information is not available, but this story will be updated if additional information becomes available.

