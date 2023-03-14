Mortgage fraud spanned 5 years: Investigator

By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A criminal investigator detailed five years of alleged fraud that led to the arrest of a Dothan homebuilder and his office manager.

“We’ve got a lot of mortgage files that consist of fraudulent documents,” Cpl. Brandon Barnes said during a news conference on Tuesday.

Businessman Ryan Kriser and aide Shelley Lynn Brown face dozens of charges--- Kriser’s home mortgage fraud and Brown’s mortgage fraud and forgery.

Barnes said the forged documents were part of the closing process of home sales, including forged certificates of occupancy, termite bonds, and other required paperwork.

Most of the charges involve Kriser Homes South that closed during the year-long investigation, and Smart Homes of the Wiregrass that Kriser currently owns.

For now, no homeowner is believed to have lost money in the alleged scheme.

Brown, who faces the most charges, is also the listed incorporation agent for Rainier Homes LLC, per records.

Barnes claims Kriser’s and Brown’s illegal activity--none related to Rainier-- is more than isolated incidents.

“I looked through more than 6000 documents, and I can say there are probably victims outside (of) Houston County,” he told reporters.

Barnes has not spoken to federal authorities but doesn’t rule out the Department of Justice pursuing their own charges.

Kriser retained the Etheridge and Fowler law firm to handle his defense, while Brown will rely on attorney Matt Lamere.

Both suspects, free on bond, have preliminary hearings on April 7.

