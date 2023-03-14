Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, pioneer for women’s rights, dies

Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, a pioneer for women’s and family rights in Congress, died...
Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, a pioneer for women’s and family rights in Congress, died Monday night. She was 82.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, a pioneer for women’s and family rights in Congress, died Monday night. She was 82.

Schroeder’s former press secretary, Andrea Camp, said Schroeder suffered a stroke recently and died at a hospital in Florida, the state where she had been residing.

The first woman elected to Congress from Colorado, Schroeder went on to serve 12 terms. She became one of the most influential Democrats for two decades but never chaired a major committee.

Schroeder was best known for getting a family leave bill passed, providing job protection for care of a newborn, sick child or parent.

In 1987, she tested the waters for the presidency, mounting a fundraising drive after fellow Coloradan Gary Hart pulled out of the race. She backed out because her heart wasn’t in it and she hated fundraising.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Kriser and office manager Shelley Lynn Brown
Dothan homebuilder among two charged in alleged fraud scheme
It happened near the intersection of Hartford Highway and Ross Clark Circle
Two dead in Dothan car fire, charges possible
Horizon Bar and Grill, formally known as Teaser Rock Hard Cabaret
Horizon Bar makes another liquor license attempt
Inmate injured on Sunday during dispute.
Dothan jail inmate injured in apparent assault
Nitro Extreme
Nitro Extreme coming to Dothan

Latest News

New DG offers produce, another to be soon remodeled.
Dollar Generals in Ozark to start serving produce
A new Dollar General is open in Ozark that now offers produce.
New Ozark Dollar General offers produce
A Houston County home suffered significant damage, and there is at least one injury.
Report: Fire heavily damages home, injures one
Ryan Kriser is charged with 29 counts of mortgage fraud, while Shelley Brown is charged with 57...
Dothan homebuilder, office manager facing fraud charges