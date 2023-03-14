Dothan grad named ACCC South Division POTY

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Former Dothan Wolf and current ESCC Boll Weevil, Amiyah Rollins has been named the Alabama Community College Conference South Division Player of the Year.

Rollins averaged 21.4 points per game along with more than seven rebounds per game this season for ESCC. She recorded six double-doubles for the Boll Weevils.

Rollins was also the leading scorer across the entire ACCC during conference play this season.

