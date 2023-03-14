Dollar Generals in Ozark to start serving produce

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - More produce options are coming to the town of Ozark.

A new Dollar General has opened in Ozark, located at 2657 County Road 18, and they are serving produce. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry.

Executive Director of Mary Hill Family Service Center in Ozark, Paige Knight, says the service center has seen an increase in visitors over the last few months. She attributes this to less SNAP benefits and increasing food costs.

“Any time you have any new place that is near where they are, and they normally shop at Dollar General because that is their shopping place, then having the produce will help tremendously,” said Paige Knight, executive director of Mary Hill Family Service Center.

The Dollar General Media Relations team stated they are excited to soon be remodeling the Ozark Dollar General located at 11678 East Highway 27 in the coming weeks to have produce accommodations as well.

