Cottondale man arrested for attempted murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Cottondale man has been arrested for attempted murder.

On March 13, 2023, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home where someone was reported to have been shot.

Deputies, upon arriving on the scene, found a woman who had been shot in the head. That woman was transported to a local hospital following her discovery.

Juan-Luis Cervantes, the owner of the home, was determined to be the shooter but had fled the scene, per the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested Tuesday just outside of Sneads.

Cervantes is charged with attempted murder and the JCSO expects more charges.

The victim is alive, but in critical condition.

Sheriff Edenfield, in a press release, thanked the FDLE and Sneads Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

