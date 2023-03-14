Chilly Nights Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Chilly weather moves in overnight with patchy frost possible, with a brief, light freeze across the northern part of the Wiregrass. Warmer air returns for later Thursday and into Friday, setting the stage for our next round of showers and thunderstorms. After reaching well into the 70s, rain will become likely for Friday afternoon and into the evening hours. Parameters to support heavy rain and gusty winds look to be in place, so any outdoor plans during the PM hours Friday may need to be shifted indoors or postponed.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 36°. Winds NW-N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 64°. Winds N-NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 39°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 39° High: 75° 5%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 56° High: 78° 90%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 63° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 37° High: 61° 10%

TUE: Rain likely. Low: 43° High: 57° 70%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds Ne at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

